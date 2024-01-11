Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024; Registration to close on Jan 12, check details

MoE will close the registration window for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPE). Interested students, parents and teachers can register online by visiting the official website, innovateindia.my gov.in

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Education (MoE) will soon close the registration window for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2024 soon. People who are interested in this event, like students, parents, and teachers are advised to register at the earliest event by visiting the official website of the government, i.e., innovateindia.my gov.in.

The registration process was started on December 11, 2023. Teachers, students and parents from class 6 to 12 can become a part of this contest by applying online. Everyone interested in the registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has to register before the last date, i.e., January 12, 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

How to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)?

Here are the easy steps to register Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)
  • First visit the official website, i.e., innovateindia.mygov.in.
  • Check for the notification link that reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024'.
  • Once you click, you will be redirected to the login window.
  • Enter your details and fill out the application form.
  • You can download your confirmation page for your future reference.

Ways to participate in PPC 2024

Students can participate in the contest through Self Participation and Participation through Teacher login. Students studying in classes 6 to 8 can apply for the competition. Parents and Teachers are also eligible to participate in this contest and submit their entries in the contest submitting their entries in online activities which are designed exclusively for them. Students can also submit their questions to the prime minister in around 500 maximum words.

As per official information, over 181.16 lakh students, 13.52 lakh teachers, and 4.74 lakh parents have applied for the seventh edition of the Pariksha pe Charcha Contest.

The government conducts this programme annually to help students bid farewell to exam stress and embrace inspiration for success. In the programme, Prime Minister Modi holds meetings and communicates with students and teachers.

Also Read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link not open to motorists, autos: Check traffic rules

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

MyGov chief Tripathi to take over as CEO of India Semiconductor Mission

PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 29, over 10 million registrations so far

Missed Aadhar-PAN link deadline? Here are transactions you can still do

Doesn't matter if AMU minority institution, still important nationally: SC

GM Mustard: Why reports of panel not considered by GEAC, SC asks Centre

Assam will be third state to introduce Uniform Civil Code: CM Himanta

Govt finalises draft guidelines to prevent cos from false pro-green claims

FMCG distributors to boycott HUL in Maha, starting with Taj Mahal Tea

Topics : Indian education India Prime Minister Pariksha Par Charcha education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon