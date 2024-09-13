Business Standard
Parl panel to check insurance sector PSUs, solar corporations's performance

Parl panel to check insurance sector PSUs, solar corporations's performance

The panel headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda will also evaluate the performance of Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL)

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 13 2024

A parliamentary panel, mandated to examine accounts of central public sector undertakings, will scrutinise the performance of insurance sector PSUs and solar power corporations.
The Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU) will also examine the performance of the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC).
The panel headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda will also evaluate the performance of Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL).
With the government's push for renewable energy as the engine of growth, the parliamentary committee will hold a comprehensive performance of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), according to the list of subjects selected by it.
 
The committee selects from time to time for examination such PSUs or subjects as it deems fit.
The ministry or the undertaking concerned is asked to furnish necessary material relating to those subjects for information of the members.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

