Parl panel to check insurance sector PSUs, solar corporations's performance

A parliamentary panel, mandated to examine accounts of central public sector undertakings, will scrutinise the performance of insurance sector PSUs and solar power corporations.

The Committee on Public Undertakings (CoPU) will also examine the performance of the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC).

The panel headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda will also evaluate the performance of Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL).

With the government's push for renewable energy as the engine of growth, the parliamentary committee will hold a comprehensive performance of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), according to the list of subjects selected by it.