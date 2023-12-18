Parl security breach: Delhi Police searches Neelam's residence in Jind

Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand for accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case

The Delhi Police special team arrived at the residence of Neelam Azad in Haryana's Jind to interrogate her family members, one of the accused who was involved in the Parliament security breach case.

She is booked under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is a resident of Ghaso village in Jind.

The team reached Uchana with SHO Balwan Singh and the women police. Family members of Neelam are being interrogated and her room is also being searched.

The Patiala House Court on Saturday issued notice to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on an application moved by one of the accused, Neelam Azad's parents, seeking a copy of FIR registration under various sections of the IPC and UAPA in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

Accused Neelam Azad's parents have filed an application in the Patiala House Court of Delhi, seeking a copy of the FIR registered against her and others. Parents also seek court direction from Delhi Police to allow them to meet with Neelam during the remand period.

Meanwhile, after interrogating Sagar Sharma, another accused in the Parliament security breach case, Delhi Police reached Lucknow, where Sharma had video conference with his family members.

Inspector Sanjeev from Delhi Police came to Sagar Sharma's residence and reached Manak Nagar police station for paperwork.

Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev said, "We have come to the Manak Nagar police station for paperwork. Some of Sagar Sharma's clothes were recovered from his residence. The goods have been confiscated. We and our team also went for questioning at the Sadana Shoe store located in Alambagh, from where Sagar Sharma had purchased the shoes."

Shop owner Deepak Sadna said, "Police came and investigated about Sagar with me for 3 hours, he had taken two pairs of shoes worth Rs 600 from here. Police have also taken the CCTV footage of my shop. I don't know Sagar."

Earlier, the phone parts of the accused that were burned down by the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, were recovered from Rajasthan, police sources said on Sunday.

All the phone parts were found in burnt condition; however, Delhi Police is yet to recover Jha's phone

Delhi Police sources revealed earlier that Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach incident, destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi, and was misleading the investigating team.

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest.

"Lalit Jha destroyed not four but five mobile phones after fleeing to Rajasthan's Kuchaman," said police sources.

Earlier, Patiala House Court here on Saturday granted seven-day custody of Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, to the police.

Six people--Neelam Azad, Mahesh Kumawat, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D and Amol Shinde are accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Delhi Police sought 15 days of custodial remand for accused Mahesh Kumawat. He is the sixth accused arrested in the case.

The other five accused, including Lalit Jha, have already been taken into police custody.

The Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Lalit Jha, the accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13.

Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.