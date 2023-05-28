close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of India's rich history and cultural heritage which will give impetus to new ideas

ANI Politics
Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla (LSTV/PTI Photo)

4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of India's rich history and cultural heritage which will give impetus to new ideas.

He said that the country's transparent and effective work has strengthened people's belief in democracy and increased their participation in the process.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony at the new Lok Sabha chamber, Om Birla said, "During this Amrit Kaal, the whole country is being witness to this historical event. I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister whose dedication and guidance, this Parliament got built in less than 2.5 years. I would also like to thank all those who worked for the Parliament. The construction workers stayed committed even during the tough Covid phase."

He said that during the last seven decades, valuable discussions between the leaders in the Parliament have led to the redressal of people's issues and the formation of laws that brought substantial transformation in the lives of the people and strengthened the people's belief in democracy.

"India is considered as the country for the origin of democracy in the world. Our transparent and effective work has strengthened people's belief in democracy and larger participation of people further validates the fact," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further added, "Democracy is the valuable legacy of our country, the power of our present and the of our golden future. Our Parliament is the custodian of our glorious democratic legacy. It has the capability to transform challenges into opportunities. Unity in diversity is our strength. All the MPs despite all the differences, raise issues in voice for the country."

Also Read

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Symbol of self-respect for 1.42 bn Indians: Sonowal on new Parliament

FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation

Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927

Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow

India saw 31% surge in malware attacks in 2022, finds SonicWall report

PM Modi releases special stamp, coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament

Prez Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi

New Parliament is a reflection of aspirations of 140 cr Indians: PM Modi

Birla said that the Parliament has been a witness of several historical events and now it is the responsibility of the leaders to preserve the legacy of the Parliament.

"Members across parties had presented the need of a new Parliament, after which both the houses took the matter to Prime Minister for approval. I would like to thank him for catering to the needs of the members. Also, by installing 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha's chair, PM Modi has reaffirmed his commitment towards historical legacy and unbiased leadership," he stated.

The Lok Sabha speaker urged everyone to take forward the good principles of the Parliamentary system and contribute to the building of a developed India.

"I am confident that the new atmosphere in the new Parliament will engender new ideas. It is also an example of our rich history, where one can witness the cultural legacy of the country. It will also allow every state to look at a reflection of their culture. I would like to urge all the MPs to enter the new Parliament with new beliefs and put forward good principles of our Parliamentary system to make our institutions ideal in the world. I hope we will be able to a developed country using = creative and positive discussions," Birla further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Om Birla

First Published: May 28 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Prez Murmu welcomes inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu
1 min read

China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight

China Flag
2 min read

PM Modi, ministers pay tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Veer Savarkar statue | Wikimedia Commons
1 min read

Uber partners with GeM portal for taxies to govt offices at fixed price

uber
3 min read

US court approves $50 mn lawsuit over Apple's flawed butterfly keyboard

Apple
2 min read

Most Popular

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

100 students fall sick after snake found in mid-day meal in Bihar's Araria

school children, school, students
2 min read

India facing 'very complicated challenge' from China, says S Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
4 min read

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's new Parliament building today

Parliament
8 min read

Delhi Police detains protesting wrestlers, removes tents at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers protest
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon