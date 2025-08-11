Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others

Parliament, New Parliament

The bill was passed in the Upper House amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Parliament on Monday approved The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 with the Rajya Sabha passing it with a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on August 6.

The bill was passed in the Upper House amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others.

Earlier, Opposition members protested the taking up of the bill and demanded that the SIR issue be discussed.

 

Amid the din caused by Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha also saw a brief adjournment for a few minutes. Later, when the House assembled at 3 pm, the bill was taken up and passed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

