Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

These 50 countries account for about 90 per cent of India's exports

The government is working on measures to boost India's exports, including targeting 50 countries in regions such as the Middle East and Africa, amid the heavy tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, an official said on Monday.

These 50 countries account for about 90 per cent of India's exports.

The official said that the commerce ministry is working on four pillars including export diversification, import substitution, and export competitiveness  "Detailed analysis is underway on these pillars. The ministry is working product by product," the official said.

The commerce ministry was already focusing on 20 countries and now 30 more have now been included in the strategy.

 

India's exports remained flat at USD 35.14 billion in June due to global economic uncertainties, while the trade deficit narrowed to a four-month low of USD 18.78 billion during the month.

During April-June 2025-26, exports increased 1.92 per cent to USD 112.17 billion, while imports rose 4.24 per cent to USD 179.44 billion.

Aug 11 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

