Latest LIVE: Sitharaman to table revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha today
Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the revised Income Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today, 11 August. The move follows the withdrawal of the earlier version of the Bill from the Lower House last week. Originally introduced on 13 February this year, the legislation seeks to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961. The government said the withdrawal was aimed at avoiding confusion from multiple versions and ensuring that a single, updated draft — incorporating all recommendations of the Select Committee — is placed before Parliament. Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties will march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, protesting alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The rally, set to begin at 11:30 am from Parliament’s Makar Dwar, is expected to see participation from parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, DMK, AAP, Left parties, RJD, NCP(SP), Shiv Sena (UBT) and the National Conference.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern Balikesir province on Sunday, killing one person and causing over a dozen buildings to collapse. At least 29 people were injured, though none were in serious condition. The quake, centred in the town of Sindirgi, sent tremors as far as 200 km north to Istanbul, home to over 16 million residents.
9:57 AM
No formal request for INDIA Bloc march from Parliament to EC: Delhi Police
Delhi Police said no permission has been sought yet for the INDIA Bloc’s proposed march from Parliament to the Election Commission on Monday. While the opposition coalition announced plans for the protest, police officials confirmed they have not received any formal application or request for approval.
9:51 AM
Militants arrested for illegal activities in Manipur's Bishnupur district
Security forces arrested five militants from three banned groups in Manipur’s Bishnupur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts for extortion and illegal arms possession on Monday. Among those arrested was an active member of the banned UNLF (Pambei) from Toubul Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, apprehended on Saturday.
9:39 AM
6.1 quake kills 1, injures 29 in Turkiye's Balikesir; buildings collapse
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s northwestern Balikesir province on Sunday, killing one person and causing over a dozen buildings to collapse. At least 29 people were injured, though none were in serious condition.
9:38 AM
INDIA bloc MPs to march from Parliament to Election Commission headquarters today
Over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties will march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, protesting alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
9:35 AM
Sitharaman to table revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the revised Income Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha today. The move follows the withdrawal of the earlier version of the Bill from the Lower House last week. Originally introduced on 13 February this year, the legislation seeks to replace the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Election Commission of India income tax law Finance minister Congress BJP Election Commission earthquakes
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST