Parliament security breach: Manoranjan D maybe mastermind, suspects police

Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar from inside the parliament on December 13. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow colour canisters hidden in their shoes

Security personnel guard outisde the Parliament in New Delhi a day after the breach. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

The Delhi Police Special Cell suspects Manoranjan D one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach - to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, hatched to send a message to the ruling government by doing "something big," said a source privy to the probe.
According to police, Lalit Jha, another accused, has revealed to the interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach in the parliament. However, his, Jha's, role was only to destroy the evidence after the act.
Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar from inside the parliament on December 13. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow colour canisters hidden in their shoes.
Manoranjan, a native of Mysore, had quit engineering to engage in social work. Though he was unemployed, he managed to visit Cambodia, the source said.
Jha was produced before the court on Friday from where he was sent to 14 days of police custody. Police told the court that they needed to confront Jha with other accused and collect scientific and digital evidence related to the case.
According to the source, Jha told police that Manoranjan had sent tickets to him and others on WhatsApp to come to Mysore in Karnataka a year ago.
Another officer said the doctors on Friday started conducting the psychoanalysis tests on all six.
The accused were taken to a forensic lab where they underwent the test, which is supposed to help interrogators ascertain their mental condition, the person said.
Police said the accused have revealed that they were upset with unemployment and the farmer and Manipur crisis.
They are yet to reveal the proper sequence and reason behind their act inside and outside Parliament, police said.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

