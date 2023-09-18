Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday. Citing sources, news agency PTI said that PM Modi is expected to speak in the house soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.
PM Modi will start the discussion on the "Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings," PTI said. It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.
This will be the first time a session will be held in the new building of the Parliament. On Sunday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag at the "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.
An all-party meeting was convened on Sunday ahead of the special session at the Parliament Library. The Cabinet and the members of the Opposition attended it.
Also Read: Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: Maha CM Shinde on Oppn targetting PM Modi
These included former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief Vaiko, Tiruchi N Siva and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V Sivadasan.
Agenda of special session of Parliament
The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023, amends the Advocates Act, of 1961, while the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 repeals the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867.
"The Post Office Bill, 2023" has also been listed in the Lok Sabha business. The bill was earlier introduced in Rajya Sabha on August 10, 2023, and it repeals the Indian Post Office Act, 1898.
The other bills that will be discussed in the agenda are Senior Citizens Welfare Bill, 2023; and the Constitution (SC/ST) Order, 2023. The senior citizen bill includes homecare services for senior citizens who suffer from difficulties in performing activities of daily life due to any physical or mental impairment.
Also Read: All-party meet: Oppn dubs bill on EC appointments as anti-Constitutional
The SC/ST order by the Supreme Court specifies the castes, races and tribes deemed to be Scheduled Castes (SCs) in various states and union territories (UTs). The ST Order specifies the tribes and tribal communities which are deemed to be Scheduled Tribes (STs) in various states and UTs.