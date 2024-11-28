Parliament session LIVE: Both Houses adjourned amid protests over Adani issue
Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament winter session 2024 updates: Proceedings of the Parliament winter session will start at 11 am, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi set to take oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad today. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 410,931 votes, handing defeat to Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI). Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, saw a triangular contest between Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday after protests by Opposition members who were pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group, Sambhal violence and other issues. Soon after the Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour, but adjourned the House proceedings following sloganeering by the opposition members. They wanted to discuss the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group and the recent violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque. They trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans as soon as the House met again at 12 noon. BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day after official papers were laid on the table. In Rajya Sabha, the trouble started after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House to suspend scheduled business to take up issues including the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.
11:24 AM
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned
Proceedings in the Upper House have beeen adjourned till 12 noon amid the Opposition's protest over the Chair rejecting adjournment notices on Adani issue.
11:18 AM
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon
Amid loud protests by Opposition members over the Adani indictment issue and Sambhal violence, Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon.
11:15 AM
News update: Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan takes oath as Lok Sabha MP
11:08 AM
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as Lok Sabha MP
Priyanka Gandhi joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament. She took the affirmation in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution soon after the House met.
10:53 AM
Parliament session LIVE: Sanjay Singh gives suspension notice in Rajya Sabha
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the Adani issue
10:35 AM
Opposition MPs submit suspension of business notice to discuss Adani indictment case
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress Member of Parliament Randeep Singh Surjewala has submitted a business notice to suspend regular proceedings, seeking to initiate a discussion about the recent US indictment involving industrialist Gautam Adani.
First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 10:52 AM IST