Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Day 5 of the special session of the Parliament will commence today. Catch all the latest updates from the session here

BS Web Team New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Special Session of Parliament, comprising four sittings, registered a total productivity of 132 per cent. The Thirteenth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on September 18. Before adjourning the Lower House sine die, Speaker Birla said, "This session will be recorded as a historic one in Parliamentary history as the central legislature started its journey from a new building this session." ...Read More

