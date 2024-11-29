Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs
BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament updates: On the fourth day of the Parliament winter session, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the Adani indictment in the lower house. Congress MPs have continuously sought to discuss the Adani indictment in the Lok Sabha since the start of the winter session on November 25. Justifying the public adjournment motion in the letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore wrote that the issue is of "public importance," and "strikes at the core of public trust in India's governance and regulatory framework." "I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," read the motion by Manickam Tagore.
Proceedings in Parliament were on Thursday were disrupted for the third day since the beginning of the Winter Session following disruptions by the opposition over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes of convening. The Houses were first adjourned shortly after they met on Thursday and were later adjourned for the day soon after reconvening at 12 noon amid the opposition parties' protests. Before being adjourned, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution granting extension to the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill till the last day of the Budget Session next year. The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions during Question Hour, shortly after Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Chavan took oath as members of the Lower House. Opposition members gathered in the Well, raising slogans for action against the perpetrators of the violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.
12:13 PM
Government showing a new kind of arrogance: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi
"The government should clarify which issue it wants to raise and when. Did the government say that there will be a discussion on Adani, Manipur, Sambhal, China and foreign policy? Nothing has come from the government. They have neither clarified the subject nor the date. The day they clarify the subject and the date, we will be able to run the House. But we are seeing a new arrogance in the government," says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
12:03 PM
Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption: Jagdeep Dhankhar
Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 17 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House. The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.
11:33 AM
News update: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members
11:33 AM
Parliament winter session updates: RS proceedings adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Chair rejecting adjournment notices on Adani issue.
11:13 AM
Centre is running away from discussions: Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav
"Government is running away from discussion issues relating to Adani, Sambhal and Manipur. When the government doesn't want the Parliament to function, how can it function?," Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said today.
11:11 AM
News update: AAP MPs protest inside Parliament premises over law and order situation in Delhi
10:54 AM
Congress files adjournment notice in LS to discuss Adani indictment issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the Adani indictment in the lower house. Congress MPs have continuously sought to discuss the Adani indictment in the Lok Sabha since the start of the winter session on November 25.
First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:06 AM IST