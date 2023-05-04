Patna High Court to deliver interim order on caste-based-survey today

The Patna High Court completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar

The Patna High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement and will pass an interim order today

In the hearing on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others.

Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and advocate General PK Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court.

Dinu Kumar told the court that the State government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State government.

Advocate General PK Shahi during the hearing on Wednesday said that, the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

Also Read Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar SC to hear on January 9 plea seeking SIT probe into Bihar hooch tragedy Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official Sitharaman confident Banga will use experience in pursuing World Bank goals Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India today: A look at the legacy of his family 163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report India logs slight rise in Covid cases with 3,962 new infections in 24 hrs Scuflle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far