Patna High Court to deliver interim order on caste-based-survey today

The Patna High Court completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar

ANI General News
Law & Order, Court order

Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
The Patna High Court completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar

The Patna High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement and will pass an interim order today

In the hearing on Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others.

Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and advocate General PK Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court.

Dinu Kumar told the court that the State government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State government.

Advocate General PK Shahi during the hearing on Wednesday said that, the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bihar Patna HC

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

