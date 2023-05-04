close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India logs slight rise in Covid cases with 3,962 new infections in 24 hrs

India recorded 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday

ANI General News
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India recorded 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

This is a slight rise from the 3,720 infections reported on Wednesday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 36,244 which is 0.08 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 7,873 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 4,43,92,828.

The recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

The daily positivity rate presently stands at 2.17 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.13 per cent.

Also Read

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

State prepared to handle Covid-19 wave, says Kerala Health Minister

ICMR new guidelines warn against use of antibiotics for low-grade fever

Scuflle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Uttarakhand Govt to fulfil dreams of youth seeking employment abroad

Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress amid wrestlers' protest

SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting to kick off in Goa today; all you must know

Polling begins in Uttar Pradesh in 37 districts for municipal elections

A total of 92.72 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, with 1,82,294 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, as stated by the Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, 2,363 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which comprise 95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated earlier.

Bhushan also advised the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain its spread.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus health

First Published: May 04 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Latest News

View More

China takes yuan global in bid to repel weaponised dollar's impact on money

Xi Jinping
8 min read

Ukraine denies Kiev's involvement in alleged drone attack on Putin's life

Ukraine, russia war
2 min read

Icra downgrades SPCPL's rating to BBB+ on delay in securing working capital

ICRA estimates MTM loss of Rs 155 million for banks
2 min read

Ukraine, EU agree to extend preferential trade regime for one year

Ukraine, russia war
1 min read

Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress amid wrestlers' protest

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage

Photo: Pexels
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon