Pleas against Waqf Act: Govt files caveat in SC, hearing likely on Apr 15

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law

Imran Pratapgarhi, Waqf Bill Protest

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought a hearing before any order was passed on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly-enacted law.

Lawyers privy to the development said the petitions were likely to be listed for hearing before a bench on April 15 though it is not reflected on the apex court website as of now.

 

On April 7, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, to consider listing the petitions.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament after heated debates in both houses.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

