PM Modi, Amit Shah hail 'indomitable spirit' of ITBP on its raising day

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. The 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488 km line of actual control (LAC) with China

ITBP

Photo:X@Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police, which guards India's border with China, on its raising day and hailed their "indomitable spirit and valour" while protecting the nation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the ITBP personnel on the force's foundation day and said it has evolved into the epitome of human strength and resilience.
"On the occasion of ITBP Raising Day, I salute the indomitable spirit and valour of our ITBP personnel. They play a vital role in protecting our nation. At the same time, their commendable humanitarian efforts during natural disasters are a testament to their unwavering commitment to the nation. May they continue to serve with the same dedication and fervour, Modi wrote on X.
In his message, the home minister wrote: "Heartfelt greetings to the ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. Over the years, the @ITBP_official has evolved into the epitome of human strength and resilience, guarding the nation's borders and vital interests in harsh climatic conditions and unforgiving terrains."

"Their sacrifices serve as the ideals of patriotism for the generations to come. Salutations to the Himveers of our nation," Shah said.
The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. The 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488 km line of actual control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain and disaster management.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah ITBP Indian Army China

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

