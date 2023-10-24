close
Heatmap

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Tensions in BJP, Congress over tickets

Rajasthan state Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the latest updates of Rajasthan elections 2023 here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP, Congress

Tensions in the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue over dissatisfaction in election ticket distribution. BJP leaders have accused the Congress government of "appeasement politics" and called out the state government for allegedly not taking actionable steps to curb crimes in the state. Meanwhile, Congress has accused BJP leader of violating model code of conduct that has been enforced since October 9.

10 people, including Retired IAS officer Antar Singh Nehra and Congress leader Suresh Mishra, joined the BJP party. Party leaders including Jagdish Bidiyasar, Jhalaram Bhakhar (Nagaur Zila Parishad Member from Congress), Bhagwana Ram Burdak (former Pradhan) and Suman Chawla (former district president of Mahila Congress-Hanumangarh) also joined the party on Monday along with some local leaders.

On Monday, leaders celebrated former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's 100th birth anniversary and highlighted his contributions to the country and to the state of Rajasthan, where he held the chief ministerial position three times. 

Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on October 25. This will be Her second visit to Rajasthan within a week.  Gandhi will unveil the statue of former Union minister Sisram Ola in Chirawa, Jhunjhunu and then address a public meeting, according to PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot will also be attending the programme.

No article available in this category.

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections BS Web Reports Congress Indian National Congress BJP

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

