Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

The idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. He added that on that day, Indians can organise programmes at the temples across the country to celebrate.

Speaking at the RSS Dussehra rally, a customary gathering at the Reshimbaug ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat also said that the world is today looking at India to overcome its problems. Bhagwat also performed the "Shastra Pooja" on Tuesday.

"A temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya...Lord Ram (idol) will be installed at the temple on January 22...On that day, we can organise programmes at our own temples in the whole country...," he said as reported by news agency ANI.

On the G20 Summit, hosted by India in September, Bhagwat said that delegates at the summit experienced India's unity in diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on Dussehra. In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "Best wishes to my family members across the country on Vijayadashami. This holy festival brings the message of ending negative forces as well as adopting goodness in life. Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashami!"

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings and posted, "Best wishes to all on 'Vijayadashami'. No matter how dense the darkness of unrighteousness is, the victory of the light of righteousness based on truth is eternal. Symbolic of the victory of virtue over sin, 'Vijayadashami' is a festival that inspires and teaches us to always follow the path of wisdom and truth. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram!"

Bhagwat also said that the Manipur violence was orchestrated, and blamed outside forces for the situation in the north eastern state.

"Meiteis and Kukis were living together for a long time there. It is a border state. Who benefits from such secessionism and internal conflict? Outside forces also benefit. Were people from outside involved in what happened there," Bhagwat asked.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Manipur for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen."

He also asked, "Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of unrest and instability in Manipur? Does the geopolitics of south east Asia also have a role in these events."

"When peace restoration is in sight, some incident occurs. It widens the gap between the communities. Who is behind the people who were doing such acts? Who is instigating the violence?"

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace. Bhagwat cautioned against attempts to garner votes by inflaming emotions ahead of 2024 general elections. He asked people to vote keeping in mind unity, integrity, identity and development of the country.

The country is celebrating Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, marking the end of Durga Puja.

(With agency inputs)