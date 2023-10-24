close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

Dussehra celebrations: Bhagwat also said that the world is today looking at India to overcome its problems

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. He added that on that day, Indians can organise programmes at the temples across the country to celebrate.

Speaking at the RSS Dussehra rally, a customary gathering at the Reshimbaug ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat also said that the world is today looking at India to overcome its problems. Bhagwat also performed the "Shastra Pooja" on Tuesday.

"A temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya...Lord Ram (idol) will be installed at the temple on January 22...On that day, we can organise programmes at our own temples in the whole country...," he said as reported by news agency ANI.

On the G20 Summit, hosted by India in September, Bhagwat said that delegates at the summit experienced India's unity in diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on Dussehra. In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, Modi wrote, "Best wishes to my family members across the country on Vijayadashami. This holy festival brings the message of ending negative forces as well as adopting goodness in life. Wishing you all a Happy Vijaya Dashami!"

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings and posted, "Best wishes to all on 'Vijayadashami'. No matter how dense the darkness of unrighteousness is, the victory of the light of righteousness based on truth is eternal. Symbolic of the victory of virtue over sin, 'Vijayadashami' is a festival that inspires and teaches us to always follow the path of wisdom and truth. May Lord Shri Ram bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram!"

Bhagwat also said that the Manipur violence was orchestrated, and blamed outside forces for the situation in the north eastern state.

"Meiteis and Kukis were living together for a long time there. It is a border state. Who benefits from such secessionism and internal conflict? Outside forces also benefit. Were people from outside involved in what happened there," Bhagwat asked.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Manipur for three days. Who actually fueled the conflict? It (violence) is not happening, it is being made to happen."

He also asked, "Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of unrest and instability in Manipur? Does the geopolitics of south east Asia also have a role in these events."

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Cyclone 'Hamoon' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal

Meerut tops list of Indian cities with worst AQI; check the list here

LIVE: Lord Ram idol will be installed at Ayodhya on Jan 22, says Bhagwat

Sometimes it's vote of conscience: CJI on judgement on queer couples

5-yr-old among 3 killed in stampede at Puja pandal in Bihar's Gopalganj


"When peace restoration is in sight, some incident occurs. It widens the gap between the communities. Who is behind the people who were doing such acts? Who is instigating the violence?"

The RSS chief said he was proud of the Sangh workers who worked in Manipur to restore peace. Bhagwat cautioned against attempts to garner votes by inflaming emotions ahead of 2024 general elections. He asked people to vote keeping in mind unity, integrity, identity and development of the country.

The country is celebrating Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, marking the end of Durga Puja.

(With agency inputs)
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Ayodhya Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speech Dussehra BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon