PM Modi calls for rules-based maritime order amid rising Hormuz tensions
Modi stresses shared prosperity and responsibility at Sagarmanthan, as the shipping ministry announces an industry coalition for the India-EU Green Shipping Corridor
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
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Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial vessels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a “rules-based” maritime order.
"Our vision is of a free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order that brings greater peace, prosperity and progress for all. I am confident that Sagarmanthan will give greater strength to this larger vision," PM Modi said in a letter presented at Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue here.
India's relationship with the ocean is also about responsibility, Modi said. “We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow,” he said.
Ahead of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also announced an industry coalition for the proposed India-EU Green Shipping Corridor, comprising ports like V O Chidambaranar in Tuticorin, renewable energy players and infrastructure players.
The government is looking at a broad maritime agenda in all spheres, Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar said. He also added that the ministry will host a shipbuilding investment conclave next month in New Delhi.
Modi said Indian seafarers now form the second-largest maritime workforce in the world, with young Indians earning respect across the world's oceans.
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Topics : Narendra Modi maritime security West Asia seafarers
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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 10:21 PM IST