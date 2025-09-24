Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz

PM Modi condoles death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz

Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh.

Modi said on X, "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."  Sheikh Abdulaziz served as the top religious authority of the Islamic state for over two decades. His death was announced on Tuesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

LIVE news updates: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, deputies to tour flood-hit Marathwada

Taxi, Mumbai

Drivers of app-based taxis in Maharashtra implement govt-notified fare

Yuvraj Singh

ED questions cricketer Yuvraj Singh for over 7 hours in betting app case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also a Zubeen fan, was seen standing near the platform where the pyre was lit

Assam bids farewell to Zubeen Garg; last rites held with state honours

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

Topics : Narendra Modi Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon