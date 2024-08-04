Business Standard
PM Modi condoles the demise of Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurti

"She has worked greatly to enrich our heritage. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi veteran Yamini Krishnamurti and said her dedication to Indian classical dance has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.
Krishnamurti died at the Apollo hospital here on Saturday. She was 84.
"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurti's manager and secretary Ganesh had told PTI.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Dr. Yamini Krishnamurthy. Her excellence and dedication to Indian classical dance have inspired generations and left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape."

"She has worked greatly to enrich our heritage. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

