Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

PM Modi congratulates Tharman on his election as Singapore president

He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership

PM Narendra Modi

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore.
He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.
Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.
The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent.

Also Read

Climate change is Singapore's biggest challenge: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Indian-origin Tharman Shanmugaratnam becomes president of Singapore

Shanmugaratnam joins list of Indian-origin leaders dominating politics

Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman qualified to run in S'pore prez election

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

'Very important day': Astronomers on Aditya-L1, maiden solar mission

WB blast: Supply chain kingpin arrested, sent to police custody till Sep 8

Surya Namaskar performed at Doon Yoga Peeth for success of Aditya-L1

Aditya- L1: Havan performed in Varanasi for success of maiden solar mission

Gesture of friendship appreciated: S'pore on India exempting from rice ban

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Singapore India-Singapore

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon