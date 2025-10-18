Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

PM Modi greets nation on Dhanteras festival, wishes health and prosperity

Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils

May Lord Dhanvantari shower his bountiful blessings on everyone, the prime minister said (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on Dhanteras, the festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations.

"Many happy Dhanteras wishes to all my family members across the country. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone happiness, good fortune, and health, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

May Lord Dhanvantari shower his bountiful blessings on everyone, the prime minister said.

Dhanvantari Trayodashi, commonly known as Dhanteras, is considered the first day of Diwali and celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha (waning period of the moon) of the Hindu calendar's Ashwin month.

 

Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Diwali Dhanteras

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

