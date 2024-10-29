Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for health projects in MP

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for health projects in MP

PM Modi inaugurated three government medical colleges situated in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni and laid the foundation stone for nursing colleges

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM also inaugurated the Indore-based Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) model hospital. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several health projects in Madhya Pradesh including medical colleges and AIIM'S' new administrative block in Bhopal.

He inaugurated three government medical colleges situated in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni and laid the foundation stone for nursing colleges to be come up in Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Ratlam and Khandwa. 

An advanced drone service was also launched for the safe and efficient transport of essential medical supplies.

The total project cost of the three new medical colleges and upcoming nursing institutions is estimated at Rs 961 crore, an official said.

 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme at Neemuch where the new medical college was named after late CM Virendra Kumar Saklecha.

Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the AIIMS Bhopal administrative block "Kautilya Bhavan"- a modern six-storey building spread over 11,900 square meters constructed with Rs 64.44 crore. This new facility is expected to boost medical education, research, and clinical services.

More From This Section

Amitabh Bachchan

When Ratan Tata borrowed money from Amitabh Bachchan at London airport

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

What is IRCTC Vikalp scheme and how does it help to confirm train tickets?

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Union Minister Puri assures no crude oil shortage, ample refining capacity

Dhanteras

Dhanteras festivities spark Rs 60,000 cr sales; China faces Rs 1.25 tn loss

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED chargesheets AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan in alleged Delhi Waqf Board

Modi also inaugurated the Indore-based Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) model hospital and occupational disease centre built at a cost of Rs 376 crore.

The prime minister launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth over Rs 12,850 crore in the country.

"This 300-bed hospital has been constructed for Rs 376 crore. Labourers will be provided with excellent medical services on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)," Madhya Pradesh labour minister Prahlad Singh Patel told reporters.

The number of beds in the hospital can be augmented to 500 if needed, he said.

Patel said a new section will be launched in the ESIC hospital after four months. A study will be conducted on the nature of trends in blood tests of patients in the next year, he added.

"If any specific trends emerge from this study, we will accordingly provide appropriate treatment to patients and save them from possible health problems," the minister said.

The 150-bed ESIC hospital at Nanda Nagar functional since 1965 has been upgraded to a model hospital, officials added.

CM Yadav announced the construction of a four-lane road from Jhalawar-Rampura-Neemuch on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Priyanka Gandhi accuses Modi govt of 'neglecting' Wayanad rehab efforts

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 280 cr projects during Gujarat visit

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

LIVE news: ED chargesheets AAP lawmaker Amanatullah Khan in alleged Delhi Waqf Board scam

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to citizens aged above 70 years

Modi, Narendra Modi

From Ayurveda to AIIMS, PM Modi launches Rs 12,850 cr healthcare projects

Topics : Narendra Modi healthcare Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon