PM to lay foundation stone of Rs 280 cr projects during Gujarat visit

On October 31, at around 7:15 am, Prime Minister Modi will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations

Modi will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Prime Minster Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 30-31 during which he will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 280 crore.

During the visit, the prime minister will also address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.

On October 30, he will travel to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, where at around 5:30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs 280 crore, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

 

Thereafter, at around 6 pm, Modi will address the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0.

The theme for this year's programme is 'Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat'. The 99th Common Foundation Course - Aarambh 6.0 - includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.

On October 31, at around 7:15 am, Prime Minister Modi will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

The projects, which the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of, aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area.

Modi will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade which will comprise 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band.

Special attractions will include Hell March contingent of NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, piped band show by school children, Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force, among others, the statement said.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

