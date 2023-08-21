PM Modi may discuss BRICS expansion during 15th Summit in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to discuss the potential expansion of the BRICS bloc during the three-day 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. He leaves today for the summit, which is taking place in person for the first time since 2019.

Yesterday, the government indicated that India is open to the idea of an expanded BRICS bloc. "We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra stated on Monday. He revealed that the modalities for including new members into the BRICS are under discussion among the Sherpas of the grouping.

Leaders of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will be meeting in person for the first time in years.

The expansion of the bloc is anticipated to be a major agenda item of the summit. Illustrating this point, Modi will be participating in a special event called 'BRICS -- Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue'.

BRICS unites five of the largest developing nations of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP, and 16 per cent of global trade. At least 23 other nations have approached the BRICS countries with applications to join the bloc.

While elaborating on the details of the Prime Minister's bilateral interactions, Kwatra did not clarify whether Modi will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Kwatra also confirmed that BRICS is not considering a common currency, and has always focused on trade in their national currencies.

Trip to Greece

On his return journey, Modi will be visiting Greece on 25 August, accepting an official bilateral invitation. Officials have stated that the visit aims to enhance security cooperation with Greece.

"Greece is pivotally located in the eastern Mediterranean and has been a significant maritime power. Through its merchant shipping, it controls one of the largest shipping fleets in terms of tonnage. It has the third-best navy in the EU," Secretary West Sanjay Verma noted.

Both countries recently conducted one of their largest ever joint naval exercises in Greece. Additionally, Greece's air force chief visited India in June 2023 and met with the military brass here.

Both nations will also explore connectivity across the digital, mobility, and financial realms, according to Kwatra. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years, with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi being the last to visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two countries are also expected to upgrade bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Athens has demonstrated an interest in aligning more closely with India's strategic interests on regional and global matters.