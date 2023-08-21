Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

SC proposes expert panel for comprehensive study of Indian Himalayan region

The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to give it a small note proposing which those expert institutions should be and what should be the broad terms of reference for such a panel

SC proposes expert panel for comprehensive study of Indian Himalayan region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday mooted constituting an expert committee for conducting a "complete and comprehensive" study on the carrying capacity of the Himalayan region in the country, where unplanned development has caused devastation in recent times, terming it a "very important issue".
The carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an ecosystem can sustain without getting degraded.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was hearing a plea seeking an assessment of the carrying capacity and master plans for the Indian Himalayan Region spanning 13 states and union territories.
The counsel appearing for petitioner Ashok Kumar Raghav told the bench there was a need for a comprehensive study by expert institutions as devastation was noticed almost every single day in the Himalayan region.
"So, we can appoint say three or four of these institutions which will nominate their representatives and we can ask them to carry out a complete and comprehensive study on carrying capacity within the Himalayan region," said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to give it a small note proposing which those expert institutions should be and what should be the broad terms of reference for such a panel.

Also Read

Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

Centre gets 4 weeks from SC on plea to assess Himalaya's carrying capacity

'Technical glitch' in TCS system delays recruitment exam, probe ordered

DMRC, NBCC to work together in infrastructure development in India, abroad

NHPC signs pact with RITES to construct railway siding for 2,880 MW Dibang

Supreme Court to issue guidelines on summoning of govt officials to courts

EC makes fresh push for eco-friendly campaigns ahead of state polls

It asked the counsel to give his note to Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who was appearing for the Centre, in advance.
"We will constitute the committee. You can probably sit down and give us the way forward then," the bench said, adding, "This is a very important issue which he (petitioner) has raised."

The petitioner's counsel said a "carrying capacity template" was developed by the government in the past.
Referring to an order passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhati also told the bench that such a template was formulated. She said the Centre had written to states and union territories and now they have to show what they have done about it.
When the petitioner's counsel referred to some expert institutions which can conduct a comprehensive study on this issue, the bench said," Let there be a comprehensive study involving these institutions and let them take three-four months and come up with some substantial carrying capacity tools and template for the entire Himalayan region."

Bhati said the petition has arrayed 16 respondents including 13 states.
"We will ask them (states) to respond to your template within four or eight weeks," the bench said, while posting the matter for hearing on August 28.
"Due to non-existent carrying/bearing capacity studies, grave geological hazards in the form of landslides, land subsidence, land cracking and sinking issues such as that in Joshimath are being witnessed and serious ecological and environmental depredation are taking place in the hills," the plea has said.
"Almost all hill stations, pilgrimage places and other tourism destinations spread over the Dhauladhar Circuit, Satluj Circuit, Beas Circuit and Tribal Circuit in Himachal Pradesh also remain hugely burdened and are almost on the brink of collapse with no carrying capacities assessed for any of the places in the state," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Himalayas

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon