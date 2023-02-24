ENG W vs SA W, Women's T20 WC SF Live: South Africa win toss, opt to bat

England Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Live

In the tournament's first game, South Africa was surprised as Sri Lanka beat them by five runs. However, they fought back and have made it to the semis courtesy of a better net run rate than both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Luck is on their side, and hence the Sune Luus-led side could pull up a surprise against the hot favourites England.

After Australia went past India in what was a deja vu of the 2017 ODI World Cup final for the women in blue, the Women's T20 World Cup has only two more matches to go before the champions are announced. Australia, who have won five of the previous seven editions, await the winner of the second semi-final between hosts South Africa and mighty England.





England Women vs South Africa Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Toss Timing and Details

England Women vs South Africa Women, T20 World Cup semifinal will begin at 18:30 hrs IST at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. The toss between English skipper Heather Knight and her South African counterpart would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1800 hrs IST.

ENG W vs SA W semi-final pitch report





Women's T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final weather update

Much like the first semi-final, the weather in this game too will be brilliant for cricket as the sun will shine bright, and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures would remain moderate in the mid-20s as well.

South Africa predicted playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England predicted playing 11





England Women vs South Africa Women, Semifinal Live Streaming

Since Star Sports are the broadcast partner for all the ICC tournaments, all the matches of this Women’s T20 World Cup, including the semifinal between England and South Africa will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star Sports Network on television sets in India. All matches can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

England Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Smifinal Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the second semifinal match at Newlands Stadium in Capetown, South Africa.