PM Modi meets Satya Nadella to discuss India's AI-driven tech future

PM Modi meets Satya Nadella to discuss India's AI-driven tech future

After the meeting, Nadella thanked Modi for his leadership and said, that he is excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first

Image: X @narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed happiness at Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India following his meeting with the company's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.
 
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "It was indeed a delight to meet you, Satya Nadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting".
 
Nadella is on a three-day visit to India.

After the meeting, Nadella thanked Modi for his leadership and said, "Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift".

 
During his visit, Nadella will address Microsoft's clients and other stakeholders on artificial intelligence in Bangalore and Delhi.
 

Nadella's last visit to India was in February 2024.
 
In his last visit, the Microsoft chairman highlighted the pivotal role of India's developer community in building cutting-edge products and solutions that solve challenges for the nation and can be deployed around the world.
 
He had then launched Microsoft's new skilling investment in India to empower people and organisations to thrive in the AI era. The investment will see Microsoft provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025 through its Advanta(I)ge India initiative to provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025.
 
Nadella had also announced the expansion of the Code; Without Barriers programme to India for skilling and certification to 75,000 women developers in 2024.

Narendra Modi Satya Nadella Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella artifical intelligence science & technology

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

