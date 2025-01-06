Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HMPV detected in India, 8-month-old among two cases confirmed in Bengaluru

HMPV detected in India, 8-month-old among two cases confirmed in Bengaluru

Sources say the child, who has no travel history, will be discharged today

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

HMPV is a viral respiratory infection that causes symptoms resembling the common cold. (AI-generated image)

Sanket KoulAneeka Chatterjee New Delhi/Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday confirmed detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. 
Sources from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that HMPV was detected in an eight-month-old infant with a history of bronchopneumonia. The patient and its family have no travel history.
 
“The case has come from Hunasanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. The child has been admitted to the Bengaluru Baptist Hospital,” the source said, adding the child will be discharged today.
 
 
HMPV is a viral respiratory infection that causes symptoms resembling the common cold. It spreads via droplets, direct contact, and possibly airborne particles. Symptoms range from mild, such as a runny nose, to severe, including breathing difficulties and chest pain.
 
The Centre had last week announced that it is closely monitoring the situation following a surge in respiratory illnesses in China, adding that there was no cause for panic as the virus was not new to India.  

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Wockhardt rises 5% on getting CDSCO's approval for pneumonia curing drug

Vaccine

Abbott launches 14-valent pneumococcal vaccine in India for children

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi's poor air quality level linked to rise in 'walking pneumonia' cases

pneumonia, pneumonia patient, child, sick, healthcare

World Pneumonia Day 2024: Know history, prevention, significance and theme

flu

12 dead in Guj from fever, claim residents; pneumonitis, say officials

 
Medical experts say that the virus has been present in India for years and predominantly impacts paediatric population between six to twelve months of age, though it can also be present in children up to fourteen years old.
 
Addressing concerns, Director General Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel on Friday had said that HMPV is similar to other respiratory viruses, causing flu-like symptoms in very young children.
 
“There was no significant increase in respiratory illness cases reported at our centres in December 2024,” he had said.
 
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had also convened a joint monitoring group meeting over the issue to assess the outbreak on Saturday.
 
“The government will continue to keep a close watch on the outbreak through all available channels,” the ministry had stated. 
 
It added that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also been requested to provide timely updates on the situation in China.
 
To strengthen preparedness, the group has recommended increasing the number of laboratories testing for HMPV under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s network, to monitor HMPV trends throughout the year.
 
Taking cue, health departments of several states such as Karnataka, Delhi and Kerala have started monitoring to look out for cases of HMPV, with ministers or departments sharing public statements over preparedness.
 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday had said that the state was closely monitoring the recent reports of an outbreak of HMPV in China. Similarly, the Karnataka health department is also expected to issue an advisory on precautionary measures by Monday afternoon.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to unveil railway projects in J-K, Telangana, Odisha today

Marburg virus

HMPV in India: 8-month-old baby suspected to be infected in Bengaluru

Bonfire, winter, cold winter

Rain to intensify Delhi's chill today; IMD predicts drop in temperature

Mukesh Chandrakar

Main accused in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder arrested in Hyderabad

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi air quality improves slightly but remains 'very poor' for 5th day

Topics : pneumonia Viruses Bengaluru China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon