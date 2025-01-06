Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 07:13 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate railway projects in J&K, Telangana, Odisha today

PM Modi to inaugurate railway projects in J&K, Telangana, Odisha today

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway, which will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday in different parts of the country, reads a release from the Prime Minister's Office.

As per the release, the virtual event will commence at around 12.30 pm via video conferencing.

In a key move to further boost connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

The creation of the 742.1 kilometres Jammu Railway Division comprising Pathankot - Jammu - Udhampur - Srinagar - Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal - Pathankot, Batala - Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections, will significantly benefit Jammu and Kashmir and surrounding regions.

 

This project will also fulfil the long pending aspiration of the people and improve connectivity to other parts of India. Additionally, it will create employment opportunities, infrastructure development, promote tourism and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Charlapalli New Terminal Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana has been developed as a new coaching terminal along with the provision of a second entry with a cost of around Rs 413 crore. This environment-friendly terminal, having good passenger amenities, will ease congestion on the existing coaching terminals in the city like Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway. It will improve connectivity in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

BPSC protest: Patna Police detains Prashant Kishor, vacates Gandhi Maidan

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Centre ready for talks, farmers shouldn't set conditions, says Khattar

Coronavirus

Delhi authorities issue guidelines to prevent HMPV virus outbreak

The latest HCES shows consumption inequality has declined in India. Does that mean income inequality has declined as well? slums poverty

Falling poverty claims in SBI report spark concerns about methodology

cyber security

Trai to tighten anti-spam norms; pilot to digitise past user consents

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Indian Railway Indian Railways Odisha Jammu and Kashmir Telangana

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon