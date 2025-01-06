LIVE news: Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna after hunger strike backing protesting students
BS Web Team New Delhi
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who had been on a fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan here to press the demand for cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam, was arrested early on Monday. District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh, said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters sitting on dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by the police on Monday morning. They will now be produced before a court." Their dharna was "illegal", he said, adding they were holding the sit-in near the restricted site, he added. According to supporters of Kishor, the police took him to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. Police personnel removed him and his supporters from the protest site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday in different parts of the country, reads a release from the Prime Minister's Office. The virtual event will commence at around 12.30 pm via video conferencing. PM Modi will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division in a key move to further boost connectivity in the region. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.
Reacting to BJP's candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's 'controversial' remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called his statement "petty" and said that political parties shouldn't get into these things.
Tharoor further stated that people should behave with respect whether they agree with somebody or not.
10:21 AM
State anthem played first, national anthem should have been, says Raj Bhavan
Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan removes social media post on certain developments in State Assembly.
10:00 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, observed as 'Prakash Utsav', on Monday. "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his Prakash Utsav. His thoughts inspire us to build a society that is progressive, prosperous and compassionate," PM Modi said in a post on X. Guru Gobind Singh, who established the Khalsa Panth, was born in Patna Sahib in 1666.
9:42 AM
Main accused in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder held in Hyderabad
Police officials have said that the primary suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was caught in Hyderabad on Sunday night. Suresh, a contractor, had been evading capture since the case surfaced.
9:31 AM
Case filed against Thane man for threatening Dy CM Shinde
Thane police have filed an FIR against a 26-year-old man for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official stated. Search was on for the accused, identified as Hitesh Dhende, a resident of Varli Pada in Thane city, Sri Nagar police station's senior inspector Gulzarilal Fadtare told PTI.
9:05 AM
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange booked for defamatory remarks against Dhananjay Munde
Beed police have booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of a sarpanch in the district, an official said.
First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:13 AM IST