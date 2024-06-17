Business Standard
PM Modi meets US NSA, says India committed to boost relations with US

NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan held wide-ranging talks focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)

PM Modi

Image:X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is committed to further strengthen its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after meeting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Earlier, NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan held wide-ranging talks focusing on implementation of the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).
"Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," Modi said on 'X'.
 
In the Doval-Sullivan talks, the two sides firmed up a number of significant initiatives to bolster cooperation in areas of critical technologies, defence, semiconductor, advanced telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology and clean energy.
Sullivan is visiting Delhi from June 17 to 18, in the first trip to India by a senior Biden administration official after the Modi government came to power for the third term.
 
The US NSA is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior US government officials and industry leaders.
Sullivan's visit to India came three days after Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region.
The top Biden administration official also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

