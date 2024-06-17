In Haryana, intense heat conditions prevailed in Faridabad and Sirsa. (Representative Image)

There was no let up in the ongoing heat wave conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the last several days, with Bathinda reeling at 46.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

While blistering heat swept Bathinda in Punjab, Pindara in Haryana's Jind also recorded a maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered and recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.

Faridkot in Punjab was also under the grip of severe heat at 46 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur also sweltered under severe heat recording respective maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, 44.6 degrees Celsius, 45.4 degrees Celsius, 45 degrees Celsius and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, intense heat conditions prevailed in Faridabad and Sirsa, which recorded respective maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Mahendragarh recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar sweltered at 45.7 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also continued to prevail in Gurugram and Kurukshetra, which recorded maximums of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said.

Rohtak sizzled at 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Ambala and Karnal registered respective maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 43.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.