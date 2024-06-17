Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kanchanjunga express accident: 9 killed, 41 injured, says railway ministry

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site in the afternoon

Train collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven passengers and two railway staffers were killed and 41 more injured in the Kanchanjunga Express accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, according to figures released by the railway ministry.
In a statement, the ministry said nine people suffered grievous injuries and 32 simple or minor injuries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The "Up line" has been cleared and train operations have started, it said and added that "the 'Down line' will also be cleared shortly".
The Kanchanjunga express, going to Sealdah in West Bengal from Agartala in Tripura, was on the "Down line" and a goods train rammed into it from behind near the New Jalpaiguri station, around 600 km from Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Kanchanjunga Express train accident highlights: Restoration and rescue work underway, say officials
According to initial ground reports based on the statements of the local police, 15 people were said to have lost their lives in the accident. However, the ministry clarified that the number of deaths is nine, so far.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site in the afternoon, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Central Railway Railway Ministry Railway Minister railway station West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon