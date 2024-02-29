PM Modi, MP CM announces ex-gratia for Dindori road accident deceased

At least 14 people died and 20 were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday | Photo: @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the deceased's families of the Dindori road accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Dindori, MP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," posted the Office of the Prime Minister on X.

At least 14 people died and 20 were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

"The road accident that happened in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God provide strength to the family in this hour of grief. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance to the victims," Prime Minister's office posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the Dindori road accident and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

"It is very sad that 14 people died in the road accident in Dindori district last night. I have sent our Minister Sampatiya Uike to the spot and also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," CM Yadav said.

The accident occurred at Badjhar Ghat in the district on Wednesday night. "14 persons died and 20 injured after a pickup vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured people are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre," said Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Modi also expressed grief, condoled the loss of lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

"The news of several casualties in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is extremely painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," the President posted on X.

The Vice President posted on X, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic accident at Badjhar ghat in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May they find strength and support during this difficult time.