MP election LIVE: People will give fitting reply to BJP, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh election

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: People had given fitting reply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 15 months back in the mayoral election. People will answer them again, said former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Chhindwara on Monday. He was responding to Scindia's statement that Congress would be destroyed on November 17. 

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, saying that during its tenure there has been no improvement in the life of an ordinary person in the state. She also said that the politics that talk about caste and religion are a deliberate distraction from the real issues affecting people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and accused her of peddling falsehoods during her visits to the state, saying that she sets up a ‘shop of lies’. “Don't speak so many lies, Priyankaji,” he said.

He also questioned the Congress’s contributions to Madhya Pradesh, alleging that Congress has become a “daldal" (quagmire) in which INDIA bloc has got stuck. “When nobody believes you, why should MP trust you?" he asked.
