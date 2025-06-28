Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao, hails his leadership and legacy

PM Modi pays tribute to Narasimha Rao, hails his leadership and legacy

Rao's 1991-96 tenure marked a turning point as he tackled a balance of payments crisis by ending state controls and opening India's economy to private players, reshaping its growth path

Modi, Narendra Modi

His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired, PM Modi said on X (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, saying India is grateful to him for his "effective leadership" during a crucial phase of its development trajectory.

His intellect, wisdom and scholarly nature are also widely admired, PM Modi said on X.

Rao's premiership during 1991-96 is considered the most defining period in the country's economic journey as, with India facing a serious balance of payment crisis, he unshackled the state control on economy and opened it to private players. This paved the way for a long era of growth better than what was seen in the past.

 

He was given the country's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, posthumously by the Modi government last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tiger

Act of 'revenge': Three nabbed for 'poisoning' tigress, 4 cubs in Karnataka

Amit Shah, Amit

Centre to hold meeting of state, UT cooperation ministers on June 30

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Heavy rainfall blocks national highway in several places in Uttarakhand

Crime

Elderly Ludhiana couple dies by suicide after alleged harassment over EMIs

rape

'What can be done if a friend rapes friend?' TMC leader on Kolkata gangrape

Topics : Narendra Modi indian prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao P V Narasimha Rao

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon