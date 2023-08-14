PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

