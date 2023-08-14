Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.52%)
64980.45 -342.20
Nifty (-0.72%)
19289.00 -139.30
Nifty Midcap (-1.09%)
37421.95 -414.20
Nifty Smallcap (-1.53%)
5278.70 -81.80
Nifty Bank (-0.78%)
43852.20 -346.90
Heatmap

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

PM Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.
This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.
Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

CWG 2026: Ahmedabad likely to bid for Commonwealth Games - Report

Mann Ki Baat can rightly be termed as Jan Jan Ki Baat: NID Chief Patron

US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

Toll rises to 7 in Solan cloudburst, Himachal CM Sukhu condoles deaths

If Priyanka contests from Varanasi for Lok Sabha, she will win: Sanjay Raut

LIVE: Surjewala demands consultations on bills replacing criminal laws

Govt plans to roll out welfare measures for gig workers ahead of elections

Top headlines: Adani probe ends, chana prices rise ahead of festival season

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Pakistan conflict Partition: 1947 India’s partition Partition of India

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesWI vs IND 5th T20 HighlightsStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg | Elon MuskChatGPTApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon