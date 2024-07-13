Modi, SRK, Tendulkar among attendees at Anant-Radhika's blessing ceremony

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, and Radhika Merchant pose for photos during their sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was just another day in what already has been months-long celebrations to mark the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. They tied the knot on Friday.

The blessing ceremony will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached the venue with Aaradhya Bachchan and posed for the phalanx of photographers.

Shah Rukh graced the green carpet with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. Salman, who looked dapper in a blue suit, made a solo entry.

According to videos doing social media rounds, the Kardashian sister duo once again opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra garments and jewellery for Saturday's event after relying on the celebrity favourite designer for Anant and Radhika's nuptials.

Kim was dressed in a stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree, Khloe looked resplendent in a rani pink lehenga choli. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewellery.

Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor appeared in a colourful bandhgala suit and a black saree, respectively. Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appearance with best friend and CEO of his Dharma Productions banner Apoorva Mehta.

Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene, so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.

Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra also attended the blessing ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan with Upasana Konidela, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, and Ananya Panday were part of the event.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed the newly-wed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their star-studded wedding.

Modi arrived at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre here for a wedding reception that has been titled 'Shubh Aashirwad'.

Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani -- Asia's richest man -- and Radhika, a pharmaceutical heiress, touched Modi's feet to seek his blessings.

Modi was received by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani and was escorted into the venue where hosts of celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians had assembled.

The marriage on Friday culminated months of pre-wedding events in India and abroad.

The guests invited for the reception on Saturday were almost similar to the ones who attended the wedding a day before.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser were also on the guest list.

Politicians who attended the wedding included Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

The groom Anant, 29, oversees the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's renewable and green energy expansion while the bride, Radhika Merchant, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare.