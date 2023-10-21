PM Modi to attend 125th foundation day of Scindia School at Gwalior in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking the celebration of 125th foundation day of the Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Saturday.



The Scindia School was established in 1897 by the then Gwalior royalty and is located atop the historic Gwalior fort.



PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a multipurpose sports complex in the school and present its annual awards to distinguished alumni and top achievers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.



Modi will also address a gathering on the occasion.



Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the scion of the erstwhile royalty and is one of the leading politicians from Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls are slated for November 17.



PM Modi will land at the Gwalior airport around 4.30 pm and will be flown to the school in a chopper. He will be escorted by a cavalry to the main campus and welcomed with a band performance, school authorities said.



After meeting the school's board of directors, prefects and other key figures, the prime minister will visit an exhibition comprising six panels, each showcasing different aspects of the school, they said.

He will inaugurate a 3D model of a multipurpose state-of-the-art sports complex, unveil the foundation stone of the school and take part in the plantation of an indigenous variety of tree, Pilkhan.



PM Modi will then address the gathering of over 5,000 people including parents of students, alumni, and other dignitaries before flying back to Delhi around 6.30 pm, they said.



The event will also be attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh and others.