Delhi authorities issue guidelines to prevent HMPV virus outbreak

Delhi authorities issue guidelines to prevent HMPV virus outbreak

The recommendations come in the wake of reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Delhi health authorities on Sunday issued an advisory to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to the Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV) and other respiratory viruses.

According to a statement, Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, convened a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of IDSP on Sunday to discuss preparedness to address respiratory illnesses in Delhi.

As part of the recommendations, hospitals have been instructed to promptly report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases through the IHIP Portal.

Strict isolation protocols and the use of universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory.

 

Hospitals are required to maintain proper documentation of SARI cases and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate monitoring.

They were directed to ensure the availability of paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups for treating mild cases, along with oxygen.

The recommendations come in the wake of reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China.

Updates from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) corroborate the absence of any significant surge in respiratory illnesses, according to data as of January 2, 2025, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi-NCR public health Viruses

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

