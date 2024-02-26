Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi to inaugurate ring road in Lucknow in 2nd week of March: Rajnath

Singh was addressing a gathering at Gomti Nagar railway station which was among over 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore launched by the prime minister this afternoon

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ring road here in the second week of March, when he will launch several developmental projects for the country.
Singh was addressing a gathering at Gomti Nagar railway station which was among over 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore launched by the prime minister this afternoon.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"As far as development of Lucknow constituency is concerned, people are experiencing it. Work is on for the construction of one-two flyovers. Besides them eight-nine flyovers are sanctioned and work is to be started.
"A ring road of 104 km is going on. It will be completed in the next three to four days and PM Modi will inaugurate it in the second week of March, when he will launch several projects for the country," Singh said.
The minister said, "In today's programme, UP projects worth about Rs 1,876 crore are being inaugurated or foundation stones (are being) laid for them. It included the Gomti Nagar railway station project that is worth Rs 378 crore. This is a matter of pride for all of us."

Citing his busy schedule, the defence minister reiterated, "I have decided that this is my parliamentary constituency and I would like to stay for a short time and witness the event with my own eyes."

Congratulating the officers and employees who have taken interest in completing the project, Singh said, "In the construction of Gomti Nagar railway station, not only money is important but also the welfare of our employee brothers, labour brothers and the people who have shed their sweat.
"Sweat also has importance. I appreciate their hard work and congratulate them all," he said.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

How Rs 777 cr Pragati Maidan tunnel turned 'useless' in less than 2 years

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

PM Modi to inaugurate technical facilities of Isro in Kerala on Tuesday

Ahead of LS polls, EC ropes in banks, post offices to spread awareness

Airtel to offer under-river 5G connectivity for Kolkata metro commuters

Yami Gautam-starrer political drama 'Article 370' banned in Gulf nations

Houses of local TMC leaders ransacked in fresh protests at Sandeshkhali

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh India Prime Minister Lucknow Road construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon