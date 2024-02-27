PM Modi to launch development projects, attend programme in Yavatmal on Wed

PM Modi will release the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries | Photo: X@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in a public programme in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday and inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects.

He will also release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme, as per a release by the Press Information Bureau.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city.

PM Modi will release the 16th instalment amount of more than Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries.

With this release, an amount of more than Rs 3 trillion will be transferred to more than 110 million farmers' families.

The PM will also disburse second and third instalments of 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi' of about Rs 3,800 crore and benefiting nearly 8.8 million farmers across Maharashtra.

The scheme provides an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra, the release said.

Prime Minister Modi also will disburse Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra.

This amount is additional to the Revolving Fund provided by the central government under National rural livelihood Mission (NRLM).

Revolving Fund (RF) is given to SHGs to promote lending of money within SHGs by rotational basis and increase annual income of poor households by promoting women led micro enterprises at village level, the release said.

The PM will also initiate distribution of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra. This is yet another step to reach out to beneficiaries of welfare schemes so as to realise the Prime Minister's vision of 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes, it said.

He will launch the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for the OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra.

The scheme envisages the construction of a total 10 lakh houses from FY 2023-24 to FY 2025-26. Prime Minister will transfer the first instalment of Rs 375 crore to 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme, the release said.

The prime minister will dedicate to nation multiple irrigation projects benefiting Marathwada and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. These projects are developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 2,750 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) and the Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY), it said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple rail projects of more than Rs 1,300 crore in Maharashtra.

The include Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line (part of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project).

The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development.

The PM will also virtually flag off two train services during the programme. These include train services connecting Kalamb and Wardha; and a train service connecting Amalner and New Ashti. This new train service will help improve rail connectivity and benefit students, traders and daily commuters of the region, the release said.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation several projects for strengthening the road sector in Maharashtra.

The projects include four laning of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930, road upgradation projects for important roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora. These projects will improve connectivity, reduce travel time and boost socio-economic development in the region.