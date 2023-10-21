close
India a step closer to realising 1st human space flight programme: PM Modi

"My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO," he said

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that ISRO's successful launch of a test vehicle as part of its Gaganyaan mission takes India a step closer to realising its first human space flight programme.
In a post on X, he said, "This launch takes us one step closer to realising India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO."

Overcoming initial hiccups, including a monitoring anomaly, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched a test vehicle with payloads related to the country's ambitious human space flight programme, Gaganyaan.
Scientists simulated an abort situation for the Crew Escape System (CES) to carry the Crew Module out of the test vehicle, TV-D1, as they made a splash into the Bay of Bengal with planned precision, setting off jubilation among ISRO scientists at the Mission Control Center.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Narendra Modi Gaganyaan mission

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon