PM Modi to visit J&K today, to lead Yoga Day celebrations on June 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to launch various development projects, and will participate in International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar on Friday.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for his third term.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Thursday.

PM Modi visit: Development projects

During his visit, PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he will launch the Rs 1,800-crore Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors project (JKCIP).

The project will be implemented in 90 localities spanning 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, reaching out to 300,000 households and benefiting 1.5 million people.

Additionally, the prime minister will inaugurate 84 major development initiatives totalling more than Rs. 1,500 crore. These initiatives include road infrastructure improvements, water supply schemes, and enhancements in higher education infrastructure, among other sectors.

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for projects such as improving the Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, developing industrial estates, and building six government degree colleges.

International yoga day on June 21

On June 21, PM Modi will attend the 10th International Day of Yoga event at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

This year’s theme for the International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, emphasising how yoga promotes well-being both at the individual and societal levels. The event scheduled at the SKICC is expected to host between 3,000 and 4,000 people.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overseen the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at several venues such as Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Temporary Red Zone

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, the police have set up a multi-tier security blanket. “It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangements have been made here,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.

The Srinagar police issued orders designating the city as a ‘Temporary Red Zone’, imposing restrictions on the use of drones and quadcopters.

The police said unauthorised drone activities within the zone would face penalties under the Drone Rules, 2021.

(With agency inputs)