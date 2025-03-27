Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to visit Sikkim on May 16 for golden jubilee celebrations: CM

According to the CM, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate several development projects

Press Trust of India Gangtok
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Sikkim on May 16 for the state's golden jubilee celebrations, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

"The PM's visit will be a historic moment in the political journey of Sikkim which celebrates its golden jubilee since it became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975," he said while presenting the state budget on the second day of the four-day session.

According to the CM, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate several development projects.

"These include the 500-bed Namchi District Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue to honour the legacy of the former PMa ropeway at Sangachoeling, among others" Tamang added.

 

He said the PM will lay foundation stones for various projects such as the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre at Namli, a premier venue for national and international events; Bhaleydhunga Skywalk, an innovative eco-tourism project providing a unique experience for visitors; Nathula Border Tourism Development for enhancing Sikkim's appeal as a global tourism destination; Singhshore Bridge, a key infrastructure project to promote regional connectivity and economic activity, among others.

Reflecting on Sikkim's journey as a state, he said, "The state has transformed from a small Himalayan kingdom into a globally recognised model of peace, sustainable development, and economic progress."  "As we commemorate 50 years of statehood, we pay tribute to our past, celebrate our achievements, and look toward a brighter, more prosperous future for the people of Sikkim," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

