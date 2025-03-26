Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BIS raids Amazon warehouse in Hyderabad, seizes 2.7K 'uncertified' products

BIS raids Amazon warehouse in Hyderabad, seizes 2.7K 'uncertified' products

The operation was conducted on Tuesday at the warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad for violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016

amazon warehouse

These products fall under the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India, making BIS certification compulsory. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a search and seizure operation at a warehouse of e-commerce major Amazon here and seized 2,783 "uncertified" consumer products.

The seized products, which were being sold without the requisite BIS Standard Mark, are estimated to be worth more than Rs 50 lakhs, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted on Tuesday at the warehouse located in Airport City, Shamshabad for violation of the provisions of the BIS Act, 2016, it said.

During the raid, a total of 2,783 consumer goods, including smartwatches, electric water heaters, CCTV cameras, domestic electric food mixers, domestic pressure cookers, wireless earbuds, and electric and non-electric toys were found stored and offered for sale without the mandatory BIS Certification.

 

These products fall under the purview of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) issued by the Government of India, making BIS certification compulsory.

The offence under this provision is cognizable in nature, and BIS will be initiating legal proceedings against the violators, the release added.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

