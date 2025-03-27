Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai; no injuries reported

Bus hits Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car in Mumbai; no injuries reported

Sources said Aishwarya was not in the car, which was hit by the bus from behind

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A bus hit Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday. Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A bus hit Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car in Mumbai's Juhu suburb on Wednesday, an official said, adding nobody was injured in the accident.

A video showing the high-end car, with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's ubiquitous red bus behind it, went viral on social media.

Sources said Aishwarya was not in the car, which was hit by the bus from behind.

The video shows the car, which apparently did not suffer any major damage due to the bump from the bus, speeding off a while later.

After the accident, a bouncer (a type of security guard) from a bungalow near megastar Amitabh Bachchan's residence on Juhu Tara Road came out and slapped the bus driver, a BEST official said.

 

Also Read

DJ Aqeel

DJ Aqeel recalls performing at Abhishek-Aishwarya, Saif-Kareena's wedding

aaradhya bachchan, abhishek bachchan, aishwarya rai

Delhi HC issues notice to Google, seeks reply to Aaradhya Bachchan's plea

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of L'OREAL Cannes Collection in Mumbai

Aishwarya drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid divorce rumours

Abhishek Bachchan

Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan greets paparazzi with folded hands

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump places 25% tariff on imported cars, targeting $100 bn in tax revenues

According to the official, the bus left the Juhu Depot and as its reached near Amitabh Bachchan's residence, it hit the high-end car.

"The bus driver got down to see the damage suffered by the car. At this point, a bouncer from a nearby bungalow came out and slapped the driver," he said.

After that, the driver called the police control room and a team arrived at the spot, according to the official of the civic undertaking.

"When the police arrived, supervisory staff from the bungalow apologized to the bus driver. The driver ended the matter at this point and steered the bus towards Santacruz suburban station. No complaint or FIR was registered," the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LS passes bill for 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University, Amit Shah defends name

Supreme court

SC gives 2-month deadline for states to create system for misleading ads

amazon warehouse

BIS raids Amazon warehouse in Hyderabad, seizes 2.7K 'uncertified' products

Premiumindian police inspector

Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

infotech

Use of Infotech, QRs, anonymous feedback to improve work efficiency: GARC

Topics : Aishwarya Rai road accident Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon