Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

PM Modi warns of 'new model of colonialism' for nations critical minerals

China accounted for 70% of world mine production of rare earths in 2022 and is home to at least 85% of global processing capacity

critical minerals

critical minerals

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a risk of a "new model of colonialism" if nations with critical minerals do not regard custodianship as a "global responsibility", as firms race to secure resources central to energy transition goals.
"We are experiencing this challenge for critical materials, rare earths and others. These things are abundant in some places and not present at all in others, but all of humankind needs them," Modi said at a Business 20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday.
"The ones who have them, if they don't see that as a global responsibility, then this will promote a new model of colonialism. This is my warning," Modi said.
The comments come as adequate supplies of minerals critical for the transition to environmentally friendlier energy is far from assured amid challenges such as resources' uneven geographical diversification.
China accounted for 70% of world mine production of rare earths in 2022 and is home to at least 85% of global processing capacity. This year, it imposed export restrictions on gallium and germanium for use in computer chips and other components - a move widely seen as retaliation for U.S. curbs on technology sales to China and which raised concerns over more restrictions.
Speaking to global business executives and industry heads, Modi said India could build an efficient and reliable supply chain, in contrast to the pre-COVID-19 supply chain that "broke down when the world needed it most".

Also Read

India's rise from colonialism worth in-depth analysis: S Africa minister

Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important?

One-third of annual exploration projects are for critical minerals: GSI

India set to get its first list of critical minerals on Wednesday

Heavy metal: Centre releases first ever list of 30 key critical minerals

India should shine in world of sports, providing encouragement for that: PM

GreenCell's NueGo battery-operated buses to soon zip through roads in TN

Govt calls meeting of states, bank officials on 'PM Vishwakarma' on Monday

HP devastation: Efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM

675,000 potted foliage, flowering plants to adorn Delhi during G-20 Summit

Amid broader efforts to diversify supply chains, the U.S. and India in June announced deals in sectors as varied as chips, minerals, technology, space and defence during Modi's visit to Washington.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China economic growth Colonialism minerals Strategic minerals

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon